Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:24 PM

3575 Brookhill Circle

3575 Brookhill Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3575 Brookhill Circle, Cobb County, GA 30062

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(IF YOU SEE THIS HOME LISTED AT A LOWER PRICE, IT IS A SCAM)
Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.
No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

**We will waive the application fee with an approved application!**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,623 sq ft home in Marietta! Spacious living room with wood floors! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3575 Brookhill Circle have any available units?
3575 Brookhill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 3575 Brookhill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3575 Brookhill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3575 Brookhill Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3575 Brookhill Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3575 Brookhill Circle offer parking?
No, 3575 Brookhill Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3575 Brookhill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3575 Brookhill Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3575 Brookhill Circle have a pool?
No, 3575 Brookhill Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3575 Brookhill Circle have accessible units?
No, 3575 Brookhill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3575 Brookhill Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3575 Brookhill Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3575 Brookhill Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3575 Brookhill Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
