All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 3232 Valley View St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3232 Valley View St
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

3232 Valley View St

3232 Valley View Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3232 Valley View Street, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
3232 Valley View St Available 04/15/19 Cozy 3 Bedrooms - 2 bath Split Level - Powder Springs - Living Room, Dining are, Kitchen on Main Level. 3 Bedrooms/2 baths up. No carpet - solid surface flooring only. Laundry area back of garage. No washer/dryer provided. Small deck off laundry room and fenced in area. 2 car garage. Storage Shed in back yard. No pets.
Monthly Rent: $ 1150.00
Security Deposit: $ 1200.00
Application fee: $ 65.00/adult.

Marketed By MC 3 Properties - div of DREM Realty.
Professionally Managed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4745720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3232 Valley View St have any available units?
3232 Valley View St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3232 Valley View St have?
Some of 3232 Valley View St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3232 Valley View St currently offering any rent specials?
3232 Valley View St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3232 Valley View St pet-friendly?
No, 3232 Valley View St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3232 Valley View St offer parking?
Yes, 3232 Valley View St offers parking.
Does 3232 Valley View St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3232 Valley View St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3232 Valley View St have a pool?
No, 3232 Valley View St does not have a pool.
Does 3232 Valley View St have accessible units?
No, 3232 Valley View St does not have accessible units.
Does 3232 Valley View St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3232 Valley View St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3232 Valley View St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3232 Valley View St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestmont
500 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way
Austell, GA 30106
Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr
Smyrna, GA 30080
Ten35 Gateway
1035 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Barrett
83 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy
Marietta, GA 30066
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30060

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College