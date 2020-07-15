Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2092 P.O.Box 672875 Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2092 P.O.Box 672875 Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2092 P.O.Box 672875 Lane
2092 PO Box
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2092 PO Box, Cobb County, GA 30168
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
MUST SEE...total renovation with new electrical/plumbing. Roof/water heater and mechanicals are few years old. New Kitchen/Baths and appliances. New fence added. New flooring with no carpet anywhere.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2092 P.O.Box 672875 Lane have any available units?
2092 P.O.Box 672875 Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
What amenities does 2092 P.O.Box 672875 Lane have?
Some of 2092 P.O.Box 672875 Lane's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2092 P.O.Box 672875 Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2092 P.O.Box 672875 Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2092 P.O.Box 672875 Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2092 P.O.Box 672875 Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 2092 P.O.Box 672875 Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2092 P.O.Box 672875 Lane offers parking.
Does 2092 P.O.Box 672875 Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2092 P.O.Box 672875 Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2092 P.O.Box 672875 Lane have a pool?
No, 2092 P.O.Box 672875 Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2092 P.O.Box 672875 Lane have accessible units?
No, 2092 P.O.Box 672875 Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2092 P.O.Box 672875 Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2092 P.O.Box 672875 Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2092 P.O.Box 672875 Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2092 P.O.Box 672875 Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Forest Ridge on Terrell Mill
1557 Terrell Mill Rd
Marietta, GA 30067
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest
Cobb County, GA 30168
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Similar Pages
Cobb County Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Milton, GA
Vinings, GA
Acworth, GA
Mableton, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GA
Austell, GA
Hiram, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Cartersville, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
Druid Hills, GA
East Point, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Dallas, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Chamblee, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College