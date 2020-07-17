All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

1947 Padgett Drive

1947 Padgett Drive · (770) 941-7745
Location

1947 Padgett Drive, Cobb County, GA 30106

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1947 Padgett Drive - 1947 · Avail. Sep 1

$895

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
1947 Padgett Drive - 1947 Available 09/01/20 Reduced Price on This 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Austell! - This is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath located right off of Austell Rd. Management provides lawn maintenance. This townhome is walking distance from a pharmacy, stores, gas stations, and convenient to I-20. This unique floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths has carpet throughout bedrooms, and living room, and vinyl in the kitchen.

No Smoking, No Section 8

PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED.....PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB!

Utilities: Greystone Power, Austell Gas, Cobb Water & Trash

Rent: $895.00

Deposit: $895.00

Application Fee: $70.00

For more information on this and our other properties please call 770-941-7745
or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com

Photos may be of a similar unit and not the actual unit.

*ALL INFORMATION BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE*

(RLNE2403355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1947 Padgett Drive have any available units?
1947 Padgett Drive has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1947 Padgett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1947 Padgett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1947 Padgett Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1947 Padgett Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1947 Padgett Drive offer parking?
No, 1947 Padgett Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1947 Padgett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1947 Padgett Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1947 Padgett Drive have a pool?
No, 1947 Padgett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1947 Padgett Drive have accessible units?
No, 1947 Padgett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1947 Padgett Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1947 Padgett Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1947 Padgett Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1947 Padgett Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
