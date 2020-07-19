1138 Kettle Court NW

Amenities

3 bed / 2 bath in Kennesaw Mountain High School District! Great location just off Stilesboro and Kennesaw Due West! Convenient to Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw Mountain, and Kennestone Hospital! Cul-de-sac lot on .46 acres with back deck, rocking chair front porch, and beautiful yard! Warm up inside this winter by the fireplace or by cooking up a holiday meal! Don't miss the master bed with his/hers closets or the partially finished basement to use as a fourth bedroom! All new interior paint and carpet! Hurry before its gone!