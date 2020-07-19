All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 1138 Kettle Court NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1138 Kettle Court NW
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:16 AM

1138 Kettle Court NW

1138 Kettle Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1138 Kettle Court, Cobb County, GA 30152

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 bed / 2 bath in Kennesaw Mountain High School District! Great location just off Stilesboro and Kennesaw Due West! Convenient to Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw Mountain, and Kennestone Hospital! Cul-de-sac lot on .46 acres with back deck, rocking chair front porch, and beautiful yard! Warm up inside this winter by the fireplace or by cooking up a holiday meal! Don't miss the master bed with his/hers closets or the partially finished basement to use as a fourth bedroom! All new interior paint and carpet! Hurry before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 Kettle Court NW have any available units?
1138 Kettle Court NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1138 Kettle Court NW have?
Some of 1138 Kettle Court NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1138 Kettle Court NW currently offering any rent specials?
1138 Kettle Court NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 Kettle Court NW pet-friendly?
No, 1138 Kettle Court NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1138 Kettle Court NW offer parking?
Yes, 1138 Kettle Court NW offers parking.
Does 1138 Kettle Court NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1138 Kettle Court NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 Kettle Court NW have a pool?
No, 1138 Kettle Court NW does not have a pool.
Does 1138 Kettle Court NW have accessible units?
No, 1138 Kettle Court NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 Kettle Court NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1138 Kettle Court NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1138 Kettle Court NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1138 Kettle Court NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestmont
500 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30126
Riverstone at Powers Ferry
899 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30062
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30152

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College