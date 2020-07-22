All apartments in Clayton County
997 Pineglen Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 3:58 PM

997 Pineglen Drive

997 Pineglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

997 Pineglen Drive, Clayton County, GA 30297

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home has been completely renovated, from the flooring to the appliances! This home also has fresh paint throughout. There are new light fixtures and the lawn has been professionally landscaped. Come check out this fantastic home today!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1544443?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $85, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 997 Pineglen Drive have any available units?
997 Pineglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 997 Pineglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
997 Pineglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 997 Pineglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 997 Pineglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 997 Pineglen Drive offer parking?
No, 997 Pineglen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 997 Pineglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 997 Pineglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 997 Pineglen Drive have a pool?
No, 997 Pineglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 997 Pineglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 997 Pineglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 997 Pineglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 997 Pineglen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 997 Pineglen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 997 Pineglen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
