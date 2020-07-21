All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 7943 Lake Ridge Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
7943 Lake Ridge Dr.
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

7943 Lake Ridge Dr.

7943 Lake Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7943 Lake Ridge Drive, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tremendous 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Executive Brick Ranch With Pond Frontage near Lake Spivey! - Have you ever dreamed of living in the Lake Spivey Area?...on the water? Well here is your opportunity!

This gorgeous, nearly 3000 sq ft, all brick ranch home sits on level 1 acre lot with 325' of pond frontage. Home has beautifully maintained landscaping (all landscaping and lawn treatment included in the rent).

Neighborhood is very well maintained and is so close to shopping and restaurants! The home is located about 1 mile from I-75 and 20 miles to downtown. Great location for an easy commute! This well-maintained home will suit all of your family's needs, and over 2900 sq feet, there's plenty of room for everyone to stretch out---and, check out that aerial view!

All of the rooms are generously-sized: Two secondary bedrooms share a hall bath, while the master predictably has it's own ensuite.

Lots of space here: There's both a formal living and a formal dining room as well as a tremendous family room with vaulted ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace. There's an eat-in kitchen, with a sunroom just off, as well as an office/library. From the garage, there's even a mudroom with exposed brick and vaulted ceilings---yet ANOTHER bonus space. Hardwoods, granite, tile...this home will please the most discerning renter.

Pics, details: Keep an eye on our homesite: RENTWITHREMAX.COM

No pets, No vouchers, please.

Contact Mike to schedule a tour: (404) 205-1663

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4961240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7943 Lake Ridge Dr. have any available units?
7943 Lake Ridge Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 7943 Lake Ridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7943 Lake Ridge Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7943 Lake Ridge Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7943 Lake Ridge Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 7943 Lake Ridge Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7943 Lake Ridge Dr. offers parking.
Does 7943 Lake Ridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7943 Lake Ridge Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7943 Lake Ridge Dr. have a pool?
No, 7943 Lake Ridge Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7943 Lake Ridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7943 Lake Ridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7943 Lake Ridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7943 Lake Ridge Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7943 Lake Ridge Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7943 Lake Ridge Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College