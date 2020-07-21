7943 Lake Ridge Dr.

Amenities

granite counters garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

Tremendous 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Executive Brick Ranch With Pond Frontage near Lake Spivey! - Have you ever dreamed of living in the Lake Spivey Area?...on the water? Well here is your opportunity!



This gorgeous, nearly 3000 sq ft, all brick ranch home sits on level 1 acre lot with 325' of pond frontage. Home has beautifully maintained landscaping (all landscaping and lawn treatment included in the rent).



Neighborhood is very well maintained and is so close to shopping and restaurants! The home is located about 1 mile from I-75 and 20 miles to downtown. Great location for an easy commute! This well-maintained home will suit all of your family's needs, and over 2900 sq feet, there's plenty of room for everyone to stretch out---and, check out that aerial view!



All of the rooms are generously-sized: Two secondary bedrooms share a hall bath, while the master predictably has it's own ensuite.



Lots of space here: There's both a formal living and a formal dining room as well as a tremendous family room with vaulted ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace. There's an eat-in kitchen, with a sunroom just off, as well as an office/library. From the garage, there's even a mudroom with exposed brick and vaulted ceilings---yet ANOTHER bonus space. Hardwoods, granite, tile...this home will please the most discerning renter.



Pics, details: Keep an eye on our homesite: RENTWITHREMAX.COM



No pets, No vouchers, please.



Contact Mike to schedule a tour: (404) 205-1663



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4961240)