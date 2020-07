Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Will NOT last long!! The bedrooms are Nice and Spacious in this Jonesboro townhome we just listed FOR RENT. Master Bedroom has a sitting area...In a townhome?...YES!!! Total Electric..Easy on the pocket NO GAS BILL!!! Rent is paid via auto debit via checking, savings account or NetSpend card. HOUSING VOUCHER-The owner has decided not to participate in any housing voucher or rent assistance programs.