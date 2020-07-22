7268 Loblolly Lane

Amenities

Single family home in Morrow GA for rent. Great location and quiet subdivision, just 10 min off I-75, Southlake Mall, Wal-mart, etc. Home features include 4BR/2.5BA and a 2-car garage. Home has hardwood floor throughout the main level and spacious kitchen with full set of up-to-date appliances. This home also offers a large living room with high ceilings, spacious master suite with walk-in closet, large bathroom and 3 additional bedrooms on the second floor.



Qualifications:

01.) No open bankruptcies

02.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months

03.) No civil judgments within 12 months

04.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months

05.) Must make 3x's rent amount

06.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry

07.) Must pass criminal background check

08.) No Evictions filed within 36 months

09.) Credit score varies per subdivision 550/600

10.) Credit scores between 500-550 can be a higher deposit

11.) No bankruptcies within 36 months

12.) No derogatory rental information reported(excluding family addresses)

13.) 36 months of verifiable rental history

14.) Credit report must not be locked

15.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months

16.) No foreclosures within 12 months



Schools:

Hawthorne Elementary

Mundys Mill Middle

Lovejoy High (assigned)



If you are looking to move in the next 30 days and would like to schedule a viewing please contact us.



FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT AGENTS



Bianca: 910-354-4214

Marilyn: 678-490-1424

Desmond: 404-550-1917

Melissa: 770-318-3552

Maurinda: 770-255-8740

Akilah: 216-374-8409

GiGi: 404-717-7776

Ann: 404-587-8781

Ron: 404-394-2680



Showing by Appointment Only



To apply for any of our any of our homes go to www.mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com



Lease Terms

$1.500.00 security deposit