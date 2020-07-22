All apartments in Clayton County
7268 Loblolly Lane
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:56 PM

7268 Loblolly Lane

7268 Loblolly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7268 Loblolly Lane, Clayton County, GA 30260

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Single family home in Morrow GA for rent. Great location and quiet subdivision, just 10 min off I-75, Southlake Mall, Wal-mart, etc. Home features include 4BR/2.5BA and a 2-car garage. Home has hardwood floor throughout the main level and spacious kitchen with full set of up-to-date appliances. This home also offers a large living room with high ceilings, spacious master suite with walk-in closet, large bathroom and 3 additional bedrooms on the second floor.

Qualifications:
01.) No open bankruptcies
02.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months
03.) No civil judgments within 12 months
04.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
05.) Must make 3x's rent amount
06.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry
07.) Must pass criminal background check
08.) No Evictions filed within 36 months
09.) Credit score varies per subdivision 550/600
10.) Credit scores between 500-550 can be a higher deposit
11.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
12.) No derogatory rental information reported(excluding family addresses)
13.) 36 months of verifiable rental history
14.) Credit report must not be locked
15.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
16.) No foreclosures within 12 months

Schools:
Hawthorne Elementary
Mundys Mill Middle
Lovejoy High (assigned)

If you are looking to move in the next 30 days and would like to schedule a viewing please contact us.

FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT AGENTS

Bianca: 910-354-4214
Marilyn: 678-490-1424
Desmond: 404-550-1917
Melissa: 770-318-3552
Maurinda: 770-255-8740
Akilah: 216-374-8409
GiGi: 404-717-7776
Ann: 404-587-8781
Ron: 404-394-2680

Showing by Appointment Only

To apply for any of our any of our homes go to www.mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com

Gorgeous New Construction 3br 2.5bath Townhome, move in Ready!

Lease Terms
$1.500.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

