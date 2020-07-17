7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A

Amenities

hardwood floors carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities

Location, location, location! An excellent commercial property with private offices.



Only 1.5 miles to I-75! Situated along the main thoroughfare of Morrow on Jonesboro Road, you and your clients will love this easily accessible location.



Neutral paint throughout the entire suite including neutral gray walls and white trim. Beautiful wood flooring in four of the offices. Carpet in the entry and stairs.



Sorry, no pets and no smoking.



We would love to tell you more about this availiable office. Call us at 877-751-1677 today!



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**