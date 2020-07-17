All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A

7175 Jonesboro Road · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7175 Jonesboro Road, Clayton County, GA 30260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

5 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Location, location, location! An excellent commercial property with private offices.

Only 1.5 miles to I-75! Situated along the main thoroughfare of Morrow on Jonesboro Road, you and your clients will love this easily accessible location.

Neutral paint throughout the entire suite including neutral gray walls and white trim. Beautiful wood flooring in four of the offices. Carpet in the entry and stairs.

Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

We would love to tell you more about this availiable office. Call us at 877-751-1677 today!

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A have any available units?
7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A currently offering any rent specials?
7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A pet-friendly?
No, 7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A offer parking?
No, 7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A does not offer parking.
Does 7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A have a pool?
No, 7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A does not have a pool.
Does 7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A have accessible units?
No, 7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A does not have accessible units.
Does 7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A have units with dishwashers?
No, 7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A have units with air conditioning?
No, 7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas By The Lake
1 Lakeview Way
Clayton County, GA 30238
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity