6083 Katherine Road

Amenities

patio / balcony carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952



Lovely Three Bedroom, Two Bath Ranch in Quiet Neighborhood in Rex. Nice Rocking Chair Front Porch. Hardwoods and Neutral Paint and Carpet. Very Open Plan With Living/Dining Room and Kitchen W/ Appliances. Family Room Off Kitchen Gives You An Extra Place To Retreat To. Wonderful Entertaining Deck Out Back With Large, Level Yard. Hurry Do Not Miss Out On This Home.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.



County: Clayton;

Subdivision: Katharine Valley;

Sq. Footage: 1120;

Year Built: 1979;

Beds 3 Baths:2;



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Roberta Smith;

Middle School: Adamson;

High School: Morrow;



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.