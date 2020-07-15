Rent Calculator
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
5727 Partin Ln
Last updated March 28 2020 at 10:26 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5727 Partin Ln
5727 Partin Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5727 Partin Lane, Clayton County, GA 30294
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
This home is no longer available
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5727 Partin Ln have any available units?
5727 Partin Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
Is 5727 Partin Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5727 Partin Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5727 Partin Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5727 Partin Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 5727 Partin Ln offer parking?
No, 5727 Partin Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5727 Partin Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5727 Partin Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5727 Partin Ln have a pool?
No, 5727 Partin Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5727 Partin Ln have accessible units?
No, 5727 Partin Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5727 Partin Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5727 Partin Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 5727 Partin Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5727 Partin Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
