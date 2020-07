Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful ranch home with soaring cathedral ceilings! Designed with your family in mind, enjoy the bright and spacious living room with fireplace, providing a cozy and welcoming atmosphere to all who enter. The generous master suite boasts an attached bath, two walk-in closets, and private sliding glass door access to the rear deck, so you can truly dive into relaxation at the end of each busy day.