Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
3544 Charlotte Drive
Last updated October 14 2019 at 6:54 PM

3544 Charlotte Drive

3544 Charlotte Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3544 Charlotte Drive, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!*** NOTE; PLEASE DO NOT LOCK DEADBOLT!!!

Do not miss this freshly painted lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath in Rex, GA. This home has been freshly painted with carpeting, and laminate flooring and has a sunny kitchen with lots of cabinets and appliances and a large eating area. Lot of places to entertain with Finished Basement with a Spacious Family Room with private entrance to patio, Bonus and Utility Room. This home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood close to schools and shopping.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Additional $33/MTH.

Morrow High School;
Adamson Middle School;
Smith Elementary School;

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3544 Charlotte Drive have any available units?
3544 Charlotte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 3544 Charlotte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3544 Charlotte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 Charlotte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3544 Charlotte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 3544 Charlotte Drive offer parking?
No, 3544 Charlotte Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3544 Charlotte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3544 Charlotte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 Charlotte Drive have a pool?
No, 3544 Charlotte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3544 Charlotte Drive have accessible units?
No, 3544 Charlotte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 Charlotte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3544 Charlotte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3544 Charlotte Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3544 Charlotte Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
