3544 Charlotte Drive

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!*** NOTE; PLEASE DO NOT LOCK DEADBOLT!!!



Do not miss this freshly painted lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath in Rex, GA. This home has been freshly painted with carpeting, and laminate flooring and has a sunny kitchen with lots of cabinets and appliances and a large eating area. Lot of places to entertain with Finished Basement with a Spacious Family Room with private entrance to patio, Bonus and Utility Room. This home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood close to schools and shopping.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Additional $33/MTH.



Morrow High School;

Adamson Middle School;

Smith Elementary School;



