Clayton County, GA
3468 Brook Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3468 Brook Ct

3468 Brook Court · No Longer Available
3468 Brook Court, Clayton County, GA 30273

granite counters
pet friendly
granite counters
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available !! You will love this house! Huge kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space! The granite counter tops with trendy white cabinets are a hit! Bay windows let in natural light and the back yard has a huge privacy fence! So much to love! - Easy to apply! Go to ParksideLeasing.com

Must provide proof of income, and make approximately 3 times the rental amount
No evictions on credit report
No felony convictions
Every person in the home 18 and older are required to apply

Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Pet deposit would apply

Section 8 not available

(RLNE4764207)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 3468 Brook Ct have any available units?
3468 Brook Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 3468 Brook Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3468 Brook Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3468 Brook Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3468 Brook Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3468 Brook Ct offer parking?
No, 3468 Brook Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3468 Brook Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3468 Brook Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3468 Brook Ct have a pool?
No, 3468 Brook Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3468 Brook Ct have accessible units?
No, 3468 Brook Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3468 Brook Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3468 Brook Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3468 Brook Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3468 Brook Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
