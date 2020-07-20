3468 Brook Ct

Amenities
Now available !! You will love this house! Huge kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space! The granite counter tops with trendy white cabinets are a hit! Bay windows let in natural light and the back yard has a huge privacy fence! So much to love! - Easy to apply! Go to ParksideLeasing.com
Must provide proof of income, and make approximately 3 times the rental amount
No evictions on credit report
No felony convictions
Every person in the home 18 and older are required to apply
Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Pet deposit would apply
Section 8 not available
(RLNE4764207)