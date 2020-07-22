10832 Spring Creek Drive

Amenities

garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Dreamy & Comforting 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Ranch-style Home in Hampton! - This Dreamy 3 Bedroom Ranch is Waiting for YOU! Curl up by the cozy stone fireplace in this home's bright living room with vaulted ceilings. Host your delicious dishes in the dining room, with a bay window that looks over the back yard. Kitchen has tons of storage & all kitchen appliances included for convenient cooking. Master is perfect for relaxing with its trey ceilings separate tub/shower & his and hers closets. Keep your cars safe in the 2 Car garage, plus much much MORE! Visit All3Realty.com & schedule a tour to see this fabulous home for yourself TODAY!!!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



(RLNE4487691)