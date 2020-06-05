Rent Calculator
Home
/
Clarkston, GA
/
3743 Poplar Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3743 Poplar Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3743 Poplar Drive, Clarkston, GA 30021
Clarkston
Amenities
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom, 2 bath with over-sized master in charming Clarkston community. Park-like backyard. Close to expressway, shopping and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3743 Poplar Drive have any available units?
3743 Poplar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clarkston, GA
.
How much is rent in Clarkston, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clarkston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3743 Poplar Drive have?
Some of 3743 Poplar Drive's amenities include parking, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3743 Poplar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3743 Poplar Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3743 Poplar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3743 Poplar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clarkston
.
Does 3743 Poplar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3743 Poplar Drive does offer parking.
Does 3743 Poplar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3743 Poplar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3743 Poplar Drive have a pool?
No, 3743 Poplar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3743 Poplar Drive have accessible units?
No, 3743 Poplar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3743 Poplar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3743 Poplar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
