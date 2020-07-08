All apartments in Clarkston
Find more places like 3729 Church St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clarkston, GA
/
3729 Church St
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:10 PM

3729 Church St

3729 Church Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clarkston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3729 Church Street, Clarkston, GA 30021
Clarkston

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This craftsman style, totally renovated property is currently occupied by a commercial tenant and being used as an office, but it is zoned as both residential and commercial. Large rooms ideal for clinic, dentist etc. Lot of parking space in the heart of Clarkston minutes to I-285. Square footage is much larger! Features include: Wrap around porch, 3 fire places, high ceiling. This charming historic cottage has newer roof and HVAC, Walkable crawlspace used as storage and fully fenced in beautiful yard. Easy Showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3729 Church St have any available units?
3729 Church St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarkston, GA.
What amenities does 3729 Church St have?
Some of 3729 Church St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3729 Church St currently offering any rent specials?
3729 Church St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3729 Church St pet-friendly?
No, 3729 Church St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarkston.
Does 3729 Church St offer parking?
Yes, 3729 Church St offers parking.
Does 3729 Church St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3729 Church St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3729 Church St have a pool?
No, 3729 Church St does not have a pool.
Does 3729 Church St have accessible units?
No, 3729 Church St does not have accessible units.
Does 3729 Church St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3729 Church St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3729 Church St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3729 Church St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd
Clarkston, GA 30021
Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd
Clarkston, GA 30021

Similar Pages

Clarkston 1 BedroomsClarkston 2 Bedrooms
Clarkston 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClarkston Apartments with Balcony
Clarkston Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GA
Flowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University