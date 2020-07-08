3729 Church St

Amenities

This craftsman style, totally renovated property is currently occupied by a commercial tenant and being used as an office, but it is zoned as both residential and commercial. Large rooms ideal for clinic, dentist etc. Lot of parking space in the heart of Clarkston minutes to I-285. Square footage is much larger! Features include: Wrap around porch, 3 fire places, high ceiling. This charming historic cottage has newer roof and HVAC, Walkable crawlspace used as storage and fully fenced in beautiful yard. Easy Showing!