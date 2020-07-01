All apartments in Clarkston
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:36 PM

1037 Mell Avenue

1037 Mell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1037 Mell Avenue, Clarkston, GA 30021
Clarkston

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Welcome Home!! Beautiful 4 BR/1.5BA in Casa Woods!!

Recently renovated house features lovely hardwood floors, granite counters and SS appliances in kitchen, brick fireplace in family room, bonus room in basement with fireplace, outbuilding with hot tub, private backyard and so much more!! A must see!!!

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 Mell Avenue have any available units?
1037 Mell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarkston, GA.
What amenities does 1037 Mell Avenue have?
Some of 1037 Mell Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 Mell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1037 Mell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 Mell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1037 Mell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarkston.
Does 1037 Mell Avenue offer parking?
No, 1037 Mell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1037 Mell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1037 Mell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 Mell Avenue have a pool?
No, 1037 Mell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1037 Mell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1037 Mell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 Mell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1037 Mell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1037 Mell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1037 Mell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

