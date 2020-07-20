All apartments in Cherokee County
Last updated September 27 2019 at 6:15 PM

125 Hopewell Chase Court

125 Hopewell Chase Court · No Longer Available
Location

125 Hopewell Chase Court, Cherokee County, GA 30004

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and pendant lights over the Island. Large, Vaulted family room with decorative fireplace is open to the kitchen. All rooms are spacious and sunny. 1 acre lot, beautiful views from all the windows on the backside of the home. Great neighborhood with few vacancies! Alpharetta address in Cherokee County and Great Schools!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Hopewell Chase Court have any available units?
125 Hopewell Chase Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 125 Hopewell Chase Court have?
Some of 125 Hopewell Chase Court's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Hopewell Chase Court currently offering any rent specials?
125 Hopewell Chase Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Hopewell Chase Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Hopewell Chase Court is pet friendly.
Does 125 Hopewell Chase Court offer parking?
No, 125 Hopewell Chase Court does not offer parking.
Does 125 Hopewell Chase Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Hopewell Chase Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Hopewell Chase Court have a pool?
No, 125 Hopewell Chase Court does not have a pool.
Does 125 Hopewell Chase Court have accessible units?
No, 125 Hopewell Chase Court does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Hopewell Chase Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Hopewell Chase Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Hopewell Chase Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Hopewell Chase Court does not have units with air conditioning.
