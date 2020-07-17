All apartments in Chatham County
Chatham County, GA
42 Travertine Circle
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:01 PM

42 Travertine Circle

42 Travertine Cir · (912) 312-2895
Location

42 Travertine Cir, Chatham County, GA 31419

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1449 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
42 Travertine Circle
Savannah, GA 31419

Beautiful Condo available at Stonelake at Berwick Plantation!

Great location close to Hunter Army Airfield, Fort Stewart, Shopping and Downtown Savannah!! Walking Distance to Kroger Grocery Store, Shopping and Restaurants!

Big 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home!

1449 Square Feet!

One level Townhome overlooking a Creek and Woods!

Open floor plan – no one above you!

Wood floor in foyer, carpet in living areas and bedrooms, ceramic tile in bathrooms, vinyl in kitchen!

Kitchen overlooks living room! Black kitchen appliances included in the rent are a side-by-side refrigerator with ice & water in the door, smooth-top stove, microwave oven and dishwasher!

Full-size Washer & Dryer included in the Rent!

Recreation Amenities include swimming pool! Trash service included in rent!

Rent $1350

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Travertine Circle have any available units?
42 Travertine Circle has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42 Travertine Circle have?
Some of 42 Travertine Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Travertine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
42 Travertine Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Travertine Circle pet-friendly?
No, 42 Travertine Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chatham County.
Does 42 Travertine Circle offer parking?
No, 42 Travertine Circle does not offer parking.
Does 42 Travertine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Travertine Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Travertine Circle have a pool?
Yes, 42 Travertine Circle has a pool.
Does 42 Travertine Circle have accessible units?
No, 42 Travertine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Travertine Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Travertine Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Travertine Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Travertine Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
