42 Travertine Circle

Savannah, GA 31419



Beautiful Condo available at Stonelake at Berwick Plantation!



Great location close to Hunter Army Airfield, Fort Stewart, Shopping and Downtown Savannah!! Walking Distance to Kroger Grocery Store, Shopping and Restaurants!



Big 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home!



1449 Square Feet!



One level Townhome overlooking a Creek and Woods!



Open floor plan – no one above you!



Wood floor in foyer, carpet in living areas and bedrooms, ceramic tile in bathrooms, vinyl in kitchen!



Kitchen overlooks living room! Black kitchen appliances included in the rent are a side-by-side refrigerator with ice & water in the door, smooth-top stove, microwave oven and dishwasher!



Full-size Washer & Dryer included in the Rent!



Recreation Amenities include swimming pool! Trash service included in rent!



Rent $1350