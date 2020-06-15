All apartments in Carrollton
Carrollton, GA
106 Rome Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

106 Rome Street

106 Rome St · (770) 832-1196
Location

106 Rome St, Carrollton, GA 30117

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 Rome Street · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
clubhouse
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
!!!!MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!! Downtown Square of Carrollton--Furnished w/Utilities Included 6 Month Lease Available - Executive Rental for Professionals on the Square! Breathtaking 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath furnished apartment with utilities included! One Level. Marble Flooring. This space has been designed by a professional well-known interior decorator. TV Lounge, Kitchen, Office, Full Laundry Room, Dining Area.

To Apply visit www.farishrealty.com, click on "OUR RENTALS" select the desired property and click "Apply Now".
For More Details, Call 770-832-9800

(RLNE4820106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Rome Street have any available units?
106 Rome Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Rome Street have?
Some of 106 Rome Street's amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Rome Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 Rome Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Rome Street pet-friendly?
No, 106 Rome Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 106 Rome Street offer parking?
No, 106 Rome Street does not offer parking.
Does 106 Rome Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Rome Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Rome Street have a pool?
No, 106 Rome Street does not have a pool.
Does 106 Rome Street have accessible units?
No, 106 Rome Street does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Rome Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Rome Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Rome Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Rome Street does not have units with air conditioning.
