jacksonville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
40 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, AL📍
111 Marie Avenue SW
111 Marie Ave SW, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
111 Marie Avenue SW Available 08/01/20 111 Marie Avenue SW - Taylor Real Estate Solutions would love to serve your rental needs! www.taylorrealestatesolutions.
942 Carson Lane
942 Carson Ln SW, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
942 CARSON LANE, JACKSONVILLE - 942 Carson Ln Jacksonville Alabama!!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4702889)
929 Dennis Street Suite C
929 Dennis St SW, Jacksonville, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$495
2 Bedrooms
Ask
929 Dennis Street suite C - One level, furnished studio apartment with small living/bedroom combo, kitchen with electric range, microwave and fridge, bath with walk in shower, limited on-site laundry use, deck space with shared hot tub & grills
305 Wilson Dr. SW
305 Wilson Dr SW, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
305 Wilson Drive SW - Single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with two living spaces, dining room, kitchen with range and fridge all located on a level lot. No Section 8. (RLNE4153723)
1470 Rochester Road SE
1470 Rochester Rd SE, Jacksonville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1470 Rochester Road SE 4 Bedroom 3 Bath in Jacksonville !!!! - 1470 Rochester No Pets Allowed (RLNE4507889)
706 W. Francis St.
706 Francis St W, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$745
706 W. Francis Street - One level, 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Jacksonville featuring a kitchen with range and fridge, dining room, laundry room with hook-ups, single carport and outside storage, central heat & air, and some fenced yard.
315 Church Avenue, NE
315 Church Ave NE, Jacksonville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
315 Church Avenue NE - One level town home near JSU featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living room, eat-in-kitchen with range, fridge, dishwasher & microwave, laundry room with washer & dryer, central heat & air, double garage with auto openers,
420 Ladiga St SE
420 Ladiga St SE, Jacksonville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
3200 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed/1.5 bath, Fully furnished - Thank you for your interest in Good Faith Property Management! Visit our website, www.goodfaithpm.com for additional information.
406 7th Avenue, NE
406 7th Ave NE, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
406 7th Avenue NE - One level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Home features, living room, dining room, eat-in-kitchen with wall oven, cook top, dishwasher, fridge & pantry.
Results within 1 mile of Jacksonville
2221 South Pelham Road
2221 Pelham Rd S, Calhoun County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
2221 South Pelham Road Available 08/14/20 2221 South Pelham Road - Taylor Real Estate Solutions would love to serve your rental needs! www.taylorrealestatesolutions.
96 Mary Dr
96 Mary Dr, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1314 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
Results within 5 miles of Jacksonville
Arbours at Cane Creek
484 Foxley Rd, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$632
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$825
Our community has an Exercise Room available for use 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to meet the needs of any lifestyle. Our community is nestled near a walking trail and park for outdoor family activities.
5807 Woodgate Circle
5807 Woodgate Cir, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
5807 Woodgate Circle Available 06/22/20 5807 Woodgate Circle !!! 2Bedroom 2Bath townhome !!! - 5807 Woodgate Circle !!! 2Bedroom 2Bath townhome !!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE2805162)
441 Buckner Circle
441 Buckner Cir, Anniston, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
441 Buckner Circle - Beautiful, historic, two story home with basement, featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, hardwood floors, large living and dining rooms, office/library/sun room, spacious master suite with jetted tub, separate shower, bidet, his & her
16 Pelham Heights
16 Pelham Hts, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$550
16 Pelham Heights - 16 Pelham Heights No Pets Allowed (RLNE1880673)
1704 Savannah Rd
1704 Savannah Dr, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1704 Savannah Drive - One level home on large, level lot with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, eat-in-kitchen with range, dishwasher & fridge with ice maker, dining room, living room with fireplace, utility area with hook-ups, central heat & air, small double
5305 Whisperwood Court
5305 Whisperwood Ct, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
5305 Whisperwood Court - Two-story townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, eat-in-kitchen with range, fridge and dishwasher, living room, utility closet with hook-ups, small patio and electric central heat and air. (RLNE2567677)
Results within 10 miles of Jacksonville
430 Lapsley Avenue
430 Lapsley Ave, Anniston, AL
1 Bedroom
$395
430 Lapsley Avenue 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom NEWLY REDUCED PRICE - 430 Lapsley Avenue 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom No Pets Allowed (RLNE5240523)
714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE
714 Maplewood Ave, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE Available 07/24/20 714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in ANNISTON !! - 714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE !!!! (RLNE2384010)
1415 Christine Ave 1
1415 Christine Ave, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$795
1415 Christine Ave. #1 NEWLY REDUCED PRICE - 1415 Christine No Pets Allowed (RLNE4211047)
330 E 5th Street
330 E 5th St, Anniston, AL
1 Bedroom
$395
330 5TH Street NEWLY REDUCED PRICE - 330 5th Street No Pets Allowed (RLNE5488338)
1400 E. 10th Street
1400 E 10th St, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$625
1400 E. 10th Street NEWLY REDUCED PRICE!! NEWLY REDUCED PRICE!! A MUST SEE!! - 1400 E. 10th Street No Pets Allowed (RLNE4201953)
1 Timothy Trace
1 Timothy Trce, Anniston, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1 TIMOTHY TRACE SMART HOME in EAST ANNISTON - Huge smart home in Anniston! Located on top of Tenth street mountain this home offers lots of space. Pest control and lawn maintenance included!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4076024)
51 Bee Cove Road
51 Bee Cove Rd, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
51 Bee Cove Road Available 07/15/20 51 Bee Cove NEWLY REDUCED PRICE ! White Plains Anniston Area - 51 Bee Cove !! 51 Bee Cove !!!!!!!!! White Plains Anniston Area Just a short distance from Golden Springs and the Oxford Exchange.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Jacksonville, the median rent is $383 for a studio, $416 for a 1-bedroom, $553 for a 2-bedroom, and $718 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Jacksonville, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.