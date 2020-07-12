/
91 Apartments for rent in New Town, Canton, GA
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1140 sqft
Lancaster Ridge Apartments is tucked away in the quiet neighborhood of Canton, GA.
Aspect on the River
59 Anderson Ave, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2755 sqft
Convenient location close to YMCA, Riverplace Shopping Center and dining options along Marietta Highway. Community amenities include coffee bar, dog park and outdoor fireplace. Apartments feature full-sized washers and dryers and stylish granite countertops.
235 Creek View Place
235 Creek View Pl, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2179 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.
Canton Mill Lofts
550 Riverstone Pkwy, Canton, GA
Studio
$979
775 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1260 sqft
Super modern lofts with stainless steel appliances and real brick accents. High ceilings. Air conditioning and big windows. Community has elevator, pool, and parking. Near Heritage Park.
The Crest at Laurel Canyon
30 Laurel Canyon Village Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1267 sqft
A fantastic community located in the mountains. Apartments feature granite countertops, beautiful layouts and fantastic views. On-site outdoor fireplace, six outdoor kitchens, fitness center, yoga room and tanning ledge on the pool.
139 Riverstone Commons Circle
139 Riverstone Commons Circle, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1409 sqft
For more information, contact Ashley Sexton at (678) 240-2206. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6746354 to view more pictures of this property. Adorable 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in Riverstone Commons.
210 E Main Street
210 East Main Street, Canton, GA
Studio
$10,000
5802 sqft
HISTORIC COMMERCIAL SPACE IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN CANTON 13,000 SQ.FEET AVAIL. For Lease $10K Per Month or For Sale at $1.2 Million. High ceilings and brick wall accents thru out.
Legends at Laurel Canyon
100 Legends Drive, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1518 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1965 sqft
OPENING SPRING 2020. Come home to Legends at Laurel Canyon, and we’ll take care of what matters to you. Our priority is your satisfaction, and the Legends award-winning management team will ensure it.
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,192
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1338 sqft
WEEKLY OPEN HOUSE EVENT: Come join us every Tuesday between 9:00am - 7:00pm to see what Canterbury Ridge is all about! Apply during one of these Open House events & you'll pay NO APPLICATION OR ADMIN FEES!* *Some restrictions may apply.
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,142
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1359 sqft
Elegant apartment homes with appliances, extra storage, and patio/balcony. Amenities include executive business center, clubhouse, gym, pool, and sauna. Conveniently located near I-575, just minutes from downtown Atlanta shopping and entertainment.
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,001
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1435 sqft
Landmark apartments in Holly Springs community, close to the Cherokee County Aquatics Center. Units have ceiling fans, patios or balconies and extra storage. On-site amenities include Internet access, 24-hour maintenance and a tennis court.
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1316 sqft
Welcome to Sixes Ridge! The newest luxury apartment community located in the Holly Springs area, just minutes away from I-575, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Laurels at Greenwood
1215 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$958
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,016
1149 sqft
The Laurels at Greenwood offers quiet, comfortable, and convenient living at a reasonable price. An outstanding management team will ensure prompt service and a second-to-none experience.
3390 Mills Ridge Drive
3390 Mills Ridge Drive, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2556 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,556 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
181 Spring Way
181 Spring Way Sq, Holly Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1636 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath Townhome in beautiful Canton Swim/Tennis Community- AVAILABLE NOW - Beautiful Townhome in Hidden Springs Community convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and historic Canton. This townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2.
15 Bobwhite Trail
15 Bobwhite Trail, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2192 sqft
15 Bobwhite Trail Available 07/17/20 Dean Rusk / Sequoyah / Lawn Care Negotiable - This quaint country home with rocking chair front porch won’t last long. Lawn care can be included at a higher price.
513 Cedarwood Dr
513 Cedarwood Drive, Holly Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3288 sqft
513 Cedarwood Dr Available 08/08/20 Canton Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 4 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Practically New, Popular, Open Floor Plan with Stunning Stone/Brick Facade and Covered Porch.
104 Manous Drive
104 Manous Drive, Holly Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2131 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.
2088 Towne Mill Avenue
2088 Towne Mill Avenue, Canton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
3398 sqft
This is the perfect home! 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath which includes a guest on main! Spacious and open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with eating area. Granite counter tops, stained cabinets, hardwood floors.
181 Spring Way Square
181 Spring Way Square, Holly Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1582 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath Townhome in beautiful Canton Swim/Tennis Community- AVAILABLE NOW Beautiful Townhome in Hidden Springs Community convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and historic Canton. This townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2.
329 Downing Creek Trail
329 Downing Creek Trail, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1632 sqft
Farmhouse style craftsman full of CHARM in Bridgemill! - FARMHOUSE style craftsman in Bridgemill! Blue/gray paint, this home boasts vaulted ceilings with ledges for decor, hardwoods, and a double sided fireplace in the living and dinning room.
125 Park Village Dr.
125 Park Village Drive, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 sqft
This beautiful home offers a a feeling of peace and privacy the moment you walk through the door!Master suite offers 2 walk in closets . Fenced in backyard perfect for cookouts and the kiddos! Fireplace in living room.2 car garage.
245 Hilton Way
245 Hilton Way, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Perfect studio retreat, right in the city of Canton. This quaint Cottage sits on a wooded lot in delightful area. Totally renovated with new kitchen, bathroom, laundry and all new appliances. Decorator colors and new flooring.
405 Holly Oak Trce
405 Holly Oak Trace, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3216 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
