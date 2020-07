Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Fully renovated property with gleaming hardwood floors throughout the home! $1200/month with 18 month lease. Kitchen has granite counter-tops and lots of cabinet space! Light and bright interior. Finished attic space with carpeted flooring/staircase and perfect for extra storage /kids room/guest room. Very spacious and well lit laundry room. *Across the street is the entrance to Barker-Bryant Memorial Park with a large beautiful lake. No vouchers or Eviction within the past 7 years will be accepted. Tenants occupied need 24hr notice for showing. Property will be