All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 3802 Austin Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
3802 Austin Park Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3802 Austin Park Lane

3802 Austin Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3802 Austin Park Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TERRIFIC TOWNHOME! You won't want to leave this adorable townhome featuring 3 Bedrooms/2.5 Baths, Open concept living & dining room, Living room has gorgeous corner fireplace, Open kitchen with black appliances & tons of great storage, Master bath has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, & large on suite, Large back patio perfect for entertaining & additional outdoor storage! This home is located in the Austin Park community which is conveniently located near shopping, banking, restaurants, & easy interstate access!! Your new home is waiting! Call us today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 Austin Park Lane have any available units?
3802 Austin Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 3802 Austin Park Lane have?
Some of 3802 Austin Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3802 Austin Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3802 Austin Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 Austin Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3802 Austin Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3802 Austin Park Lane offer parking?
No, 3802 Austin Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3802 Austin Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3802 Austin Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 Austin Park Lane have a pool?
No, 3802 Austin Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3802 Austin Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 3802 Austin Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 Austin Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3802 Austin Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3802 Austin Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3802 Austin Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee Apartments with Balcony
Candler-McAfee Apartments with GarageCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College