3723 Glenwood Road

3723 Glenwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

3723 Glenwood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
This is a cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home in a great neighborhood with a large lawn. Large rooms, Tile and Wood flooring, air conditioning, Dishwasher, Fridge, Heat- gas. Do not miss out! Come check out this fantastic home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $85, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 Glenwood Road have any available units?
3723 Glenwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 3723 Glenwood Road have?
Some of 3723 Glenwood Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3723 Glenwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
3723 Glenwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 Glenwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 3723 Glenwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 3723 Glenwood Road offer parking?
No, 3723 Glenwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 3723 Glenwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3723 Glenwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 Glenwood Road have a pool?
No, 3723 Glenwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 3723 Glenwood Road have accessible units?
No, 3723 Glenwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 Glenwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3723 Glenwood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3723 Glenwood Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3723 Glenwood Road has units with air conditioning.

