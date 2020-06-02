3427 Springlake Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Renovated ranch close to downtown Decatur, Avondale Estates & East Atlanta!. Perfect for pet lovers, w/ fenced back yard! Open floor plan, new stainless steel appliances in a kitchen (including fridge) w/ granite counters and an island bar, all new kitchen cabinets, refinished original hardwood floors, gorgeous bathrooms with granite countertops, large master bedroom with a private suite, w/ 2 additional spacious bedrooms that share a bath. Separate 1/2 bath for guests!! Huge private back yard with large deck for entertaining. Quiet street.