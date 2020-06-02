All apartments in Candler-McAfee
3427 Springlake Drive
Last updated June 2 2020

3427 Springlake Drive

3427 Springlake Drive · No Longer Available
Candler-McAfee
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
3 Bedrooms
Location

3427 Springlake Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Renovated ranch close to downtown Decatur, Avondale Estates & East Atlanta!. Perfect for pet lovers, w/ fenced back yard! Open floor plan, new stainless steel appliances in a kitchen (including fridge) w/ granite counters and an island bar, all new kitchen cabinets, refinished original hardwood floors, gorgeous bathrooms with granite countertops, large master bedroom with a private suite, w/ 2 additional spacious bedrooms that share a bath. Separate 1/2 bath for guests!! Huge private back yard with large deck for entertaining. Quiet street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3427 Springlake Drive have any available units?
3427 Springlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 3427 Springlake Drive have?
Some of 3427 Springlake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3427 Springlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3427 Springlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3427 Springlake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3427 Springlake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3427 Springlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3427 Springlake Drive offers parking.
Does 3427 Springlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3427 Springlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3427 Springlake Drive have a pool?
No, 3427 Springlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3427 Springlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 3427 Springlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3427 Springlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3427 Springlake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3427 Springlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3427 Springlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
