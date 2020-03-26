All apartments in Candler-McAfee
2744 Wedgewood Ter
Last updated March 26 2020 at 10:33 AM

2744 Wedgewood Ter

2744 Wedgewood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2744 Wedgewood Terrace, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

patio / balcony
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great rental opportunity tenant vacating by 3/3. Must schedule appointments with listing agent. Open living room and dining room master has an in-suite bathroom large backyard with deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2744 Wedgewood Ter have any available units?
2744 Wedgewood Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 2744 Wedgewood Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2744 Wedgewood Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2744 Wedgewood Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2744 Wedgewood Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2744 Wedgewood Ter offer parking?
No, 2744 Wedgewood Ter does not offer parking.
Does 2744 Wedgewood Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2744 Wedgewood Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2744 Wedgewood Ter have a pool?
No, 2744 Wedgewood Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2744 Wedgewood Ter have accessible units?
No, 2744 Wedgewood Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2744 Wedgewood Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 2744 Wedgewood Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2744 Wedgewood Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 2744 Wedgewood Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
