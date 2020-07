Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Excellent opportunity with 2beds/1bath duplex right side unit with hardwood floors, renovated bath and kitchen, ceiling fans. Central HVAC. 5 min walk to Buena Vista Lake/East Lake Terrace, great for walking your pet and exercise, shopping and restaurants in nearby Kirkwood or Downtown Decatur.



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.