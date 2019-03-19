All apartments in Candler-McAfee
2532 Brentwood Road
2532 Brentwood Road

2532 Brentwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

2532 Brentwood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! $100 off 1st month for 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath house on a quiet street

Hardwood floors have recently been refinished throughout the house. Large fenced in back yard and plenty of space (1,300+ sq. ft) inside and out!

Lots of space for you and your family
W/D hook up
Ceiling fans to help control energy costs
Large back yard

Great, local landlords and looking for a great tenant to make this house a home.

Tenant requirements are:
- Income 2.5x rent
- No evictions or convictions
- Good references

House is available for self-showing, so please contact for more details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 Brentwood Road have any available units?
2532 Brentwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2532 Brentwood Road have?
Some of 2532 Brentwood Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 Brentwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
2532 Brentwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 Brentwood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2532 Brentwood Road is pet friendly.
Does 2532 Brentwood Road offer parking?
No, 2532 Brentwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 2532 Brentwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 Brentwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 Brentwood Road have a pool?
No, 2532 Brentwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 2532 Brentwood Road have accessible units?
No, 2532 Brentwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 Brentwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2532 Brentwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2532 Brentwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2532 Brentwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
