2532 Brentwood Road

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE-IN SPECIAL! $100 off 1st month for 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath house on a quiet street



Hardwood floors have recently been refinished throughout the house. Large fenced in back yard and plenty of space (1,300+ sq. ft) inside and out!



Lots of space for you and your family

W/D hook up

Ceiling fans to help control energy costs

Large back yard



Great, local landlords and looking for a great tenant to make this house a home.



Tenant requirements are:

- Income 2.5x rent

- No evictions or convictions

- Good references



House is available for self-showing, so please contact for more details.

