Last updated April 16 2020 at 11:25 AM

2406 Glenrock Drive

2406 Glenrock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2406 Glenrock Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
You will fall in love with this GORGEOUS Bright & spacious 4 BDR/2 BATH home in LITHONIA!!This completely remodeled single family homefeatures all new amazing flooring; Travertine Tile Throughout Home,Fresh paint throughout home,Family room w/ Bay Windows OverlookingLandscaped Front Yard,BRAND NEW kitchen w/ all GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CHERRY Cabinetry and all NEW STAINLESS STEELAppliances,3 Large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on main level,Beautifully Remodeled MASTER SUITE and FULL REMODELED BATHROOMw/ Private Entrance,Covered private parking for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Glenrock Drive have any available units?
2406 Glenrock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2406 Glenrock Drive have?
Some of 2406 Glenrock Drive's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Glenrock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Glenrock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Glenrock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2406 Glenrock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2406 Glenrock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2406 Glenrock Drive offers parking.
Does 2406 Glenrock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 Glenrock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Glenrock Drive have a pool?
No, 2406 Glenrock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Glenrock Drive have accessible units?
No, 2406 Glenrock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Glenrock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2406 Glenrock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2406 Glenrock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2406 Glenrock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
