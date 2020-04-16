2406 Glenrock Drive

Amenities
You will fall in love with this GORGEOUS Bright & spacious 4 BDR/2 BATH home in LITHONIA!!This completely remodeled single family homefeatures all new amazing flooring; Travertine Tile Throughout Home,Fresh paint throughout home,Family room w/ Bay Windows OverlookingLandscaped Front Yard,BRAND NEW kitchen w/ all GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CHERRY Cabinetry and all NEW STAINLESS STEELAppliances,3 Large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on main level,Beautifully Remodeled MASTER SUITE and FULL REMODELED BATHROOMw/ Private Entrance,Covered private parking for your convenience.