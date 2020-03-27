All apartments in Candler-McAfee
2327 Scotty Circle

Location

2327 Scotty Circle, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Parker

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 Scotty Circle have any available units?
2327 Scotty Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2327 Scotty Circle have?
Some of 2327 Scotty Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 Scotty Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2327 Scotty Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 Scotty Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2327 Scotty Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2327 Scotty Circle offer parking?
No, 2327 Scotty Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2327 Scotty Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2327 Scotty Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 Scotty Circle have a pool?
No, 2327 Scotty Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2327 Scotty Circle have accessible units?
No, 2327 Scotty Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 Scotty Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2327 Scotty Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2327 Scotty Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2327 Scotty Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

