Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Completely renovated. Open floor plan with a lot of windows, light and airy. Hardwood floor through out. Amazing new kitchen has new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Home also comes equipped with a new furnace, a new water heater, new A/C unit and beautiful bathrooms that will amaze you away. Fenced private back yard. 3 bedrooms plus 4th room with private bathroom can be master bedroom or family room etc. Excellent location close to East Lake, Decatur and I- 20.