Candler-McAfee, GA
2260 Chevy Chase Lane
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

2260 Chevy Chase Lane

2260 Chevy Chase Lane
Location

2260 Chevy Chase Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated Move In Ready Home In The Heart Of Decatur! Easy Access To Hwy 285. Relaxing and inviting neighborhood. Inviting Family Room Featuring A Fireplace And Tons Of Light. Kitchen Overlooking Family Room With Newer Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances. Dining Room Attached To Kitchen. Living Room So Big, Can Be A Lovely Studio. Spacious Bedrooms, Especially The Master Suite Featuring His/Hers Closets, Double Vanities & Tub/Shower. Backyard Has A Patio And Lots Of Space To Play.Close proximity to shopping. New Roof installed last month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2260 Chevy Chase Lane have any available units?
2260 Chevy Chase Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2260 Chevy Chase Lane have?
Some of 2260 Chevy Chase Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2260 Chevy Chase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2260 Chevy Chase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 Chevy Chase Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2260 Chevy Chase Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2260 Chevy Chase Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2260 Chevy Chase Lane offers parking.
Does 2260 Chevy Chase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2260 Chevy Chase Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 Chevy Chase Lane have a pool?
No, 2260 Chevy Chase Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2260 Chevy Chase Lane have accessible units?
No, 2260 Chevy Chase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 Chevy Chase Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2260 Chevy Chase Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2260 Chevy Chase Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2260 Chevy Chase Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
