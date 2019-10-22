2260 Chevy Chase Lane

Amenities
Renovated Move In Ready Home In The Heart Of Decatur! Easy Access To Hwy 285. Relaxing and inviting neighborhood. Inviting Family Room Featuring A Fireplace And Tons Of Light. Kitchen Overlooking Family Room With Newer Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances. Dining Room Attached To Kitchen. Living Room So Big, Can Be A Lovely Studio. Spacious Bedrooms, Especially The Master Suite Featuring His/Hers Closets, Double Vanities & Tub/Shower. Backyard Has A Patio And Lots Of Space To Play.Close proximity to shopping. New Roof installed last month.