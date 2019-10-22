2260 Chevy Chase Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated Move In Ready Home In The Heart Of Decatur! Easy Access To Hwy 285. Relaxing and inviting neighborhood. Inviting Family Room Featuring A Fireplace And Tons Of Light. Kitchen Overlooking Family Room With Newer Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances. Dining Room Attached To Kitchen. Living Room So Big, Can Be A Lovely Studio. Spacious Bedrooms, Especially The Master Suite Featuring His/Hers Closets, Double Vanities & Tub/Shower. Backyard Has A Patio And Lots Of Space To Play.Close proximity to shopping. New Roof installed last month.