Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking

***VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW***Just renovated! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Decatur is ready for you to move into. All new paint, flooring, appliances, cabinets and counters, nothing was missed in this renovation. A bright and open floorplan for the main living area, making it perfect for entertaining. Call today, this won't last long!