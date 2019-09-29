All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 2052 Shamrock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2052 Shamrock Drive
Last updated September 29 2019 at 7:18 AM

2052 Shamrock Drive

2052 Shamrock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2052 Shamrock Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing rental in exciting Decatur! This renovated open floor plan has 3 bed/2 bath, updated furnace, roof A/C and double pane windows. NOT to mention a modern Kitchen with 42" Upper shaker style white cabinets, S/S appliances, as well as blinds on windows, Granite countertops & subway tile backsplash. Hardwood floor in kitchen, family room, laundry and hall. Bedrooms come w/ carpet. Bathrooms have tile floors and walls. Large back yard, security system, perfect for pet owners! Fence to enclosed! Minutes from CDC, Emory, East Atlanta and 285/20!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2052 Shamrock Drive have any available units?
2052 Shamrock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2052 Shamrock Drive have?
Some of 2052 Shamrock Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2052 Shamrock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2052 Shamrock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2052 Shamrock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2052 Shamrock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2052 Shamrock Drive offer parking?
No, 2052 Shamrock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2052 Shamrock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2052 Shamrock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2052 Shamrock Drive have a pool?
No, 2052 Shamrock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2052 Shamrock Drive have accessible units?
No, 2052 Shamrock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2052 Shamrock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2052 Shamrock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2052 Shamrock Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2052 Shamrock Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 Bedroom ApartmentsCandler-McAfee Apartments with Balconies
Candler-McAfee Apartments with GaragesCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Candler-McAfee Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College