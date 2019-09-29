2052 Shamrock Drive

Amenities
Amazing rental in exciting Decatur! This renovated open floor plan has 3 bed/2 bath, updated furnace, roof A/C and double pane windows. NOT to mention a modern Kitchen with 42" Upper shaker style white cabinets, S/S appliances, as well as blinds on windows, Granite countertops & subway tile backsplash. Hardwood floor in kitchen, family room, laundry and hall. Bedrooms come w/ carpet. Bathrooms have tile floors and walls. Large back yard, security system, perfect for pet owners! Fence to enclosed! Minutes from CDC, Emory, East Atlanta and 285/20!