2020 Rebecca Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to this complete renovation of a charming mid-century in East Lake. Situated on a quiet street, you enter through the bright living room with a wall of windows and beautiful hardwood floors. This home has a brand-new white kitchen with soft close craftsman cabinets, quartz countertops and new stainless appliances. Both bathrooms have been beautifully refinished including a new stunning tiled shower in the master bathroom. The hardwood floors that run throughout the house, have been refinished and the entire home has been freshly painted. Additionally,