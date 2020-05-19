All apartments in Candler-McAfee
2020 Rebecca Lane

2020 Rebecca Lane · (404) 314-9777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2020 Rebecca Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1483 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this complete renovation of a charming mid-century in East Lake. Situated on a quiet street, you enter through the bright living room with a wall of windows and beautiful hardwood floors. This home has a brand-new white kitchen with soft close craftsman cabinets, quartz countertops and new stainless appliances. Both bathrooms have been beautifully refinished including a new stunning tiled shower in the master bathroom. The hardwood floors that run throughout the house, have been refinished and the entire home has been freshly painted. Additionally,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Rebecca Lane have any available units?
2020 Rebecca Lane has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2020 Rebecca Lane have?
Some of 2020 Rebecca Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Rebecca Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Rebecca Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Rebecca Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2020 Rebecca Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2020 Rebecca Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Rebecca Lane does offer parking.
Does 2020 Rebecca Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Rebecca Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Rebecca Lane have a pool?
No, 2020 Rebecca Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Rebecca Lane have accessible units?
No, 2020 Rebecca Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Rebecca Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 Rebecca Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 Rebecca Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 Rebecca Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
