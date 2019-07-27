1987 Meadow Lane

Amenities
Gorgeous Renovated 2 Bed w/ Office Ranch for Lease! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath with a separate office, ranch style home has been completely renovated and is ready for you to enjoy! Home features an open floorplan, new flooring, beautifully tiled showers and backsplashes, brand new upgraded appliances, granite countertops, new paint in and out, large deck for your favorite BBQ day, brandy new large driveway, large fenced backyard, new HVAC system, you name it! Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Min of 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rachell@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!
STATUS: Move In Ready
AVAILABILITY DATE: 0725/2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: Pets considered with pet rent and additional security deposit and proof of alter. All pets under 2 years old will have additional deposit required. Maximum of 1 dog. No cats.
SMOKING: Not Permitted
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Hit Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program.
