Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
1987 Meadow Lane
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

1987 Meadow Lane

1987 Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1987 Meadow Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Renovated 2 Bed w/ Office Ranch for Lease! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath with a separate office, ranch style home has been completely renovated and is ready for you to enjoy! Home features an open floorplan, new flooring, beautifully tiled showers and backsplashes, brand new upgraded appliances, granite countertops, new paint in and out, large deck for your favorite BBQ day, brandy new large driveway, large fenced backyard, new HVAC system, you name it! Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Min of 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rachell@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!

STATUS: Move In Ready
AVAILABILITY DATE: 0725/2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: Pets considered with pet rent and additional security deposit and proof of alter. All pets under 2 years old will have additional deposit required. Maximum of 1 dog. No cats.
SMOKING: Not Permitted

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Hit Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program.

(RLNE4972279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1987 Meadow Lane have any available units?
1987 Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 1987 Meadow Lane have?
Some of 1987 Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1987 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1987 Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1987 Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1987 Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1987 Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 1987 Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1987 Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1987 Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1987 Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 1987 Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1987 Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1987 Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1987 Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1987 Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1987 Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1987 Meadow Lane has units with air conditioning.
