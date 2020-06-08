All apartments in Candler-McAfee
1899 Ridgeland Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:44 PM

1899 Ridgeland Drive

1899 Ridgeland Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1899136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1899 Ridgeland Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1439 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3 bedroom and 1 bath home with hardwood and tile floors throughout. Updated kitchen with white cabinets includes refrigerator, microwave and electric stove. Formal dining. Separate laundry room Large bonus/sun room with decorative fireplace. Huge .4 acre lot with private back yard. A great find near Glenwood Hills Park and approximately 20 minute drive to Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area. Gas and electric. All utilities paid by tenant. All showings through www.rently.com. Please allow a minimum of 48 hours for showing approval.

We do not advertise on Craigslist.

Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1899 Ridgeland Drive have any available units?
1899 Ridgeland Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1899 Ridgeland Drive have?
Some of 1899 Ridgeland Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1899 Ridgeland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1899 Ridgeland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1899 Ridgeland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1899 Ridgeland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1899 Ridgeland Drive offer parking?
No, 1899 Ridgeland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1899 Ridgeland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1899 Ridgeland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1899 Ridgeland Drive have a pool?
No, 1899 Ridgeland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1899 Ridgeland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1899 Ridgeland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1899 Ridgeland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1899 Ridgeland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1899 Ridgeland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1899 Ridgeland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
