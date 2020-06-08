1899 Ridgeland Drive

Amenities

3 bedroom and 1 bath home with hardwood and tile floors throughout. Updated kitchen with white cabinets includes refrigerator, microwave and electric stove. Formal dining. Separate laundry room Large bonus/sun room with decorative fireplace. Huge .4 acre lot with private back yard. A great find near Glenwood Hills Park and approximately 20 minute drive to Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area. Gas and electric. All utilities paid by tenant. All showings through www.rently.com. Please allow a minimum of 48 hours for showing approval.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

