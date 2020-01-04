All apartments in Candler-McAfee
1892 Glendale Dr

1892 Glendale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1892 Glendale Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
*AVAILABLE NOW* Highly sought after location in Decatur. Hurry today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.
Complete home renovation with new kitchen appliances, countertops, new bathrooms, roof, gutters, paint ( inside and out ), fixtures
and all new flooring throughout.Large fenced backyard!
This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs!
Renters insurance is required
No Pets Allowed
Renter must pay all utilities and maintain yard
Credit Score 640+
Min 1 year lease preferred
Deposit: 1 month rent
Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted.
Tenant/applicant to rely on their own investigations as to the property's condition and what amenities are offered within the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1892 Glendale Dr have any available units?
1892 Glendale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 1892 Glendale Dr have?
Some of 1892 Glendale Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1892 Glendale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1892 Glendale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1892 Glendale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1892 Glendale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 1892 Glendale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1892 Glendale Dr offers parking.
Does 1892 Glendale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1892 Glendale Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1892 Glendale Dr have a pool?
No, 1892 Glendale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1892 Glendale Dr have accessible units?
No, 1892 Glendale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1892 Glendale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1892 Glendale Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1892 Glendale Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1892 Glendale Dr has units with air conditioning.

