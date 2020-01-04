1892 Glendale Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

*AVAILABLE NOW* Highly sought after location in Decatur. Hurry today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.

Complete home renovation with new kitchen appliances, countertops, new bathrooms, roof, gutters, paint ( inside and out ), fixtures

and all new flooring throughout.Large fenced backyard!

This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs!

Renters insurance is required

No Pets Allowed

Renter must pay all utilities and maintain yard

Credit Score 640+

Min 1 year lease preferred

Deposit: 1 month rent

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted.

Tenant/applicant to rely on their own investigations as to the property's condition and what amenities are offered within the community.