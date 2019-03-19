All apartments in Candler-McAfee
1877 Glenmar Drive

Location

1877 Glenmar Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Newly Renovated and Move In Ready! 4 bedrooms/2 bath home. Open floor plan. Gorgeous eye-catching shiplap. Fresh New Paint inside and out, New carpet-New flooring thru-out, New Kitchen counter tops, beautiful tile back-splash up to ceiling, New Kitchen stainless steel appliances, New roof, New plumbing, Updated electrical, French doors leading to New deck off the rear. Just needs a New family. Create lots of precious memories with friends and family in this lovely home.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1877 Glenmar Drive have any available units?
1877 Glenmar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 1877 Glenmar Drive have?
Some of 1877 Glenmar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1877 Glenmar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1877 Glenmar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1877 Glenmar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1877 Glenmar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 1877 Glenmar Drive offer parking?
No, 1877 Glenmar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1877 Glenmar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1877 Glenmar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1877 Glenmar Drive have a pool?
No, 1877 Glenmar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1877 Glenmar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1877 Glenmar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1877 Glenmar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1877 Glenmar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1877 Glenmar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1877 Glenmar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
