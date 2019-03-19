1877 Glenmar Drive

Amenities

Newly Renovated and Move In Ready! 4 bedrooms/2 bath home. Open floor plan. Gorgeous eye-catching shiplap. Fresh New Paint inside and out, New carpet-New flooring thru-out, New Kitchen counter tops, beautiful tile back-splash up to ceiling, New Kitchen stainless steel appliances, New roof, New plumbing, Updated electrical, French doors leading to New deck off the rear. Just needs a New family. Create lots of precious memories with friends and family in this lovely home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.