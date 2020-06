Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Recently renovated house with 1 or 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom, front porch, parking spaces, large backyard with partial fencing, laundry room just off the kitchen and eat in kitchen; use as 1 bedroom and make the other room, your living room.

We require our application along with a $50 cash application fee for each adult living in the house. No pets are allowed. Thank you.