7470 Mill Ridge Trail

Amenities

bbq/grill courtyard internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill internet access

Property is located in desirable Northlake inside 285 and is very close to Emory University, Mercer University, CDC, midtown, downtown Atlanta, and about a 20 minute drive to the airport. It is about a 10 minute drive to popular Buckhead shopping and dining. It is also about a 10 minute drive to the Perimeter Mall area which is another upscale desirable shopping and dining area. Public transportation can be accessed just outside the community. This home is located in an upscale community of the Northlake area and is served by very good schools. The schools for this home are Henderson Mill Elementary, Henderson Middle and Lakeside High. This home has been professionally decorated and is perfect for the executive that needs to entertain. Home is completely furnished including all kitchen items needed for your convenience. The outside courtyard is landscaped beautifully and is a nice area for entertaining with ample seating and a new Weber gas grill. Nice grocery stores and shopping is within easy walking distance of this home. This home also includes bi-weekly maid service and landscaping. All utilities are included along with cable and hi-speed wireless internet. Thank you for viewing my home.