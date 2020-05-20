All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7470 Mill Ridge Trail

7470 Mill Creek Manor · No Longer Available
Location

7470 Mill Creek Manor, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lynwood Park

Amenities

bbq/grill
courtyard
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
internet access
Property is located in desirable Northlake inside 285 and is very close to Emory University, Mercer University, CDC, midtown, downtown Atlanta, and about a 20 minute drive to the airport. It is about a 10 minute drive to popular Buckhead shopping and dining. It is also about a 10 minute drive to the Perimeter Mall area which is another upscale desirable shopping and dining area. Public transportation can be accessed just outside the community. This home is located in an upscale community of the Northlake area and is served by very good schools. The schools for this home are Henderson Mill Elementary, Henderson Middle and Lakeside High. This home has been professionally decorated and is perfect for the executive that needs to entertain. Home is completely furnished including all kitchen items needed for your convenience. The outside courtyard is landscaped beautifully and is a nice area for entertaining with ample seating and a new Weber gas grill. Nice grocery stores and shopping is within easy walking distance of this home. This home also includes bi-weekly maid service and landscaping. All utilities are included along with cable and hi-speed wireless internet. Thank you for viewing my home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7470 Mill Ridge Trail have any available units?
7470 Mill Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 7470 Mill Ridge Trail have?
Some of 7470 Mill Ridge Trail's amenities include bbq/grill, courtyard, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7470 Mill Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7470 Mill Ridge Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7470 Mill Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7470 Mill Ridge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 7470 Mill Ridge Trail offer parking?
No, 7470 Mill Ridge Trail does not offer parking.
Does 7470 Mill Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7470 Mill Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7470 Mill Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 7470 Mill Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7470 Mill Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 7470 Mill Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7470 Mill Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7470 Mill Ridge Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7470 Mill Ridge Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 7470 Mill Ridge Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
