All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 4515 Peachtree Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
4515 Peachtree Road NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4515 Peachtree Road NE

4515 Peachtree Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Park at Oglethrope
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

4515 Peachtree Road, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Park at Oglethrope

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
FULLY FURNISHED with cable, wireless internet, and utilities included.
This one of a kind 2 bedroom 1.5 bath ground floor unit has it all - 2 patios, 4 separate entrances, 2 covered secure parking spaces (very close to unit), security system, 42&quot; HD flat screen TV in living room with built in surround sound.. In Master BR KINGSIZE BED (with brand new comfortable mattress), 42&quot; HD flat screen TV, and Large California Closet system. Second bedroom with its own 1/2 bath. High-end finishes and contemporary lighting throughout unit (MUST SEE!). All white maple hardwood flooring throughout condo and marble in master bath. Beautifully maintained gated community with wonderful amenities. Excellent location in Buckhead on Peachtree St. with dedicated traffic light at entrance. Walking distance to Marta. Property is conveniently located near: Brookhaven Marta Station,Phipps Plaza, Lenox Mall, Ritz Carlton, Highway 400, I-85, I-285, Perimeter Mall, Blue Cross Blue Shield headquarters, Atlanta Financial Center, Northside Hospital, St. Josephs Hospital, Piedmont Hospital, North Druid Hills, Ashford Dunwoody and Atlantas best shopping and top rated restaurants. Condominium amenities include modern two level fitness center, clubhouse & media room, 24/7 onsite security, trash pick up, waterfall / pool(directly outside dining room window), modern BBQ grills & fenced in dog area in back of development ( for pets to be able to play off leash), as well as, pet pick up stations located throughout the property.
PLEASE VISIT: for info and photos of condominium property.
Contact Todd at for more info or to see the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 Peachtree Road NE have any available units?
4515 Peachtree Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 4515 Peachtree Road NE have?
Some of 4515 Peachtree Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 Peachtree Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
4515 Peachtree Road NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 Peachtree Road NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4515 Peachtree Road NE is pet friendly.
Does 4515 Peachtree Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 4515 Peachtree Road NE does offer parking.
Does 4515 Peachtree Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4515 Peachtree Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 Peachtree Road NE have a pool?
Yes, 4515 Peachtree Road NE has a pool.
Does 4515 Peachtree Road NE have accessible units?
No, 4515 Peachtree Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 Peachtree Road NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4515 Peachtree Road NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4515 Peachtree Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4515 Peachtree Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College