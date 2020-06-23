All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2330 Loraine Street NE

2330 Loraine Street · No Longer Available
Brookhaven
Lenox Park
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Move-in Specials
Location

2330 Loraine Street, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
WOW! This Brookhaven jewel has an office/den/nursery/guest room, gleaming hardwoods throughout, lots of natural light, wiring for whole-house surround sound, a huge chef's kitchen with built-in Kitchen-Aid appliances, wine rack & ample counter/ storage space. Gracious bath w/ tile shower & plenty of storage. Covered porch w/ ceiling fan and outdoor speakers. Recent high-efficiency HVAC, Nest programable thermostat, double-pane windows & gas HWH increases energy-efficiency & keeps utilities low. Short walk to Brookhaven MARTA & shopping. Only 1.8 miles to Lenox Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 Loraine Street NE have any available units?
2330 Loraine Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2330 Loraine Street NE have?
Some of 2330 Loraine Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 Loraine Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Loraine Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 Loraine Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 2330 Loraine Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2330 Loraine Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 2330 Loraine Street NE does offer parking.
Does 2330 Loraine Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2330 Loraine Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 Loraine Street NE have a pool?
No, 2330 Loraine Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 2330 Loraine Street NE have accessible units?
No, 2330 Loraine Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 Loraine Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2330 Loraine Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2330 Loraine Street NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2330 Loraine Street NE has units with air conditioning.
