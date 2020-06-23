2330 Loraine Street NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

WOW! This Brookhaven jewel has an office/den/nursery/guest room, gleaming hardwoods throughout, lots of natural light, wiring for whole-house surround sound, a huge chef's kitchen with built-in Kitchen-Aid appliances, wine rack & ample counter/ storage space. Gracious bath w/ tile shower & plenty of storage. Covered porch w/ ceiling fan and outdoor speakers. Recent high-efficiency HVAC, Nest programable thermostat, double-pane windows & gas HWH increases energy-efficiency & keeps utilities low. Short walk to Brookhaven MARTA & shopping. Only 1.8 miles to Lenox Square.