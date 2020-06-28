All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:02 PM

2247 Drew Valley Road NE

2247 Drew Valley Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2247 Drew Valley Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Drew Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous and completely renovated ranch style home w/ Open Floor plan, hardwood floors, Gorgeous custom kitchen w/ granite, S/S appliances, custom cabinetry w/ lots of storage, vaulted-beamed ceilings, Master suite w/ custom bath, double vanity & large shower, 2 more spacious bedrooms w/ bathrooms, Dinning room w/french doors, large open sunlit Great room overlooking the kitchen, deck & dinning room, fenced backyard, greenhouse, professionally landscaped front yard w/ bridge! Lawn Service, Pest Control & Wash & Dryer included in rent. Location!! Available Nov 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2247 Drew Valley Road NE have any available units?
2247 Drew Valley Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2247 Drew Valley Road NE have?
Some of 2247 Drew Valley Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2247 Drew Valley Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
2247 Drew Valley Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2247 Drew Valley Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 2247 Drew Valley Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2247 Drew Valley Road NE offer parking?
No, 2247 Drew Valley Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 2247 Drew Valley Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2247 Drew Valley Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2247 Drew Valley Road NE have a pool?
No, 2247 Drew Valley Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 2247 Drew Valley Road NE have accessible units?
No, 2247 Drew Valley Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2247 Drew Valley Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2247 Drew Valley Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2247 Drew Valley Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2247 Drew Valley Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
