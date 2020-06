Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gated community, end unit luxury townhome at prime Brookhaven location with easy access to highway 85, very close to Emory and CDC. Intown living with fabulous amenities including a bark park for your four-legged friends & pool with cabana area for relaxing on those hot summer days.All-electric green living.granite counters, hardwood floor on main. Many upgrades and lots of spaces. 2 car Garage on main level. Move in ready on August 30, 2019