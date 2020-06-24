All apartments in Brookhaven
2136 Briarwood Bluff NE
2136 Briarwood Bluff NE

2136 Briarwood Bluff Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2136 Briarwood Bluff Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Amazing opportunity to be in a gated townhouse community in a prime Brookhaven location! This end unit features a bright open floor plan with large windows and hardwood floors on the main level. Living room opens to bright eat-in kitchen. Master bedroom and second bedroom are located upstairs. Master bath features jacuzzi tub and double vanities. The third bedroom is located downstairs and has the flexibility to be used as a study/office or a guest suite. Two car garage. Nearby is neighborhood park, great restaurants, and fun shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 Briarwood Bluff NE have any available units?
2136 Briarwood Bluff NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2136 Briarwood Bluff NE have?
Some of 2136 Briarwood Bluff NE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 Briarwood Bluff NE currently offering any rent specials?
2136 Briarwood Bluff NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 Briarwood Bluff NE pet-friendly?
No, 2136 Briarwood Bluff NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2136 Briarwood Bluff NE offer parking?
Yes, 2136 Briarwood Bluff NE offers parking.
Does 2136 Briarwood Bluff NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2136 Briarwood Bluff NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 Briarwood Bluff NE have a pool?
No, 2136 Briarwood Bluff NE does not have a pool.
Does 2136 Briarwood Bluff NE have accessible units?
No, 2136 Briarwood Bluff NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 Briarwood Bluff NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2136 Briarwood Bluff NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2136 Briarwood Bluff NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2136 Briarwood Bluff NE does not have units with air conditioning.
