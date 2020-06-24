2136 Briarwood Bluff NE

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage guest suite fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Amazing opportunity to be in a gated townhouse community in a prime Brookhaven location! This end unit features a bright open floor plan with large windows and hardwood floors on the main level. Living room opens to bright eat-in kitchen. Master bedroom and second bedroom are located upstairs. Master bath features jacuzzi tub and double vanities. The third bedroom is located downstairs and has the flexibility to be used as a study/office or a guest suite. Two car garage. Nearby is neighborhood park, great restaurants, and fun shopping!