1784 Gardenside Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated Brick Ranch in Brookhaven's Drew Valley - This is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath brick ranch in the Drew Valley area of Brookhaven with easy access to CDC & Emory. The kitchen has granite counters, wood cabinets and tile floor. There is a den or 3rd bedroom off the kitchen. Other features include a separate family room, plantation shutters, hardwood floors, and a private, fenced back yard. All fixed appliances and stackable washer & dryer remain. The fridge remains as a courtesy item. The owner will consider a pet. This property is owner managed. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.



(RLNE4507625)