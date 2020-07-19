All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1784 Gardenside Court

1784 Gardenside Court
Location

1784 Gardenside Court, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Drew Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated Brick Ranch in Brookhaven's Drew Valley - This is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath brick ranch in the Drew Valley area of Brookhaven with easy access to CDC & Emory. The kitchen has granite counters, wood cabinets and tile floor. There is a den or 3rd bedroom off the kitchen. Other features include a separate family room, plantation shutters, hardwood floors, and a private, fenced back yard. All fixed appliances and stackable washer & dryer remain. The fridge remains as a courtesy item. The owner will consider a pet. This property is owner managed. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.

(RLNE4507625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1784 Gardenside Court have any available units?
1784 Gardenside Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1784 Gardenside Court have?
Some of 1784 Gardenside Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1784 Gardenside Court currently offering any rent specials?
1784 Gardenside Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1784 Gardenside Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1784 Gardenside Court is pet friendly.
Does 1784 Gardenside Court offer parking?
No, 1784 Gardenside Court does not offer parking.
Does 1784 Gardenside Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1784 Gardenside Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1784 Gardenside Court have a pool?
No, 1784 Gardenside Court does not have a pool.
Does 1784 Gardenside Court have accessible units?
No, 1784 Gardenside Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1784 Gardenside Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1784 Gardenside Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1784 Gardenside Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1784 Gardenside Court does not have units with air conditioning.
